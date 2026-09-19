Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport Becomes Hospitality Partner Of Monitor Airline Of The Year 2026

The partnership was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor of The Bangladesh Monitor, and Ashwani Nayar, Cluster General Manager of Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport and InterContinental Dhaka Airport, at a ceremony held recently at Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport.

Under the MoU, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport will support The Bangladesh Monitor in promoting the awards programme and host the gala award ceremony.

The Monitor Airline of the Year 2026 awards will recognise airlines operating in Bangladesh for excellence in passenger service across 27 categories. The winners will be determined primarily on the basis of an opinion poll among frequent air travellers.

Online voting was conducted from July 21 to August 25, 2026. Individuals who undertook at least four air trips during 2025 were eligible to participate in the poll and cast their votes based on their personal travel experiences.

A high-profile jury comprising representatives from diverse social and professional groups will select the winners based on the results of the opinion poll.

The winners will be formally announced at a gala award ceremony scheduled to be held at Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport in November.

The Airline of the Year programme was introduced by The Bangladesh Monitor in 2007 to recognise airlines for excellence in passenger service. The 12th edition is supported by leading online travel agency ShareTrip as the title sponsor.