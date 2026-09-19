Khaadi Fined For Charging Customers For Branded Shopping Bags

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Saqib Rahman

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Consumer Protection Court has declared Khaadi Pakistan Limited's practice of charging customers Rs30 for a shopping bag carrying the brand's logo an unfair trade practice. The court has ordered the company to pay Rs25,000 in compensation, deposit a Rs25,000 fine with the government, and refund the amount charged for the bag.

The case was filed against Khaadi by consumer Shafaq Amir. According to the petition, Shafaq Amir purchased clothes worth Rs7,000 from a Khaadi outlet on December 20, 2025, after which an additional Rs30 was charged for a shopping bag bearing the brand's logo.

The verdict in Consumer Case No. 84/CC of 2026 was announced by Peshawar Consumer Court Judge Nasrullah Khan Gandapur on September 16, 2026.

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The company argued that it was not legally obligated to provide shopping bags free of charge and that the bag was provided at the customer's request. However, the court held that a shopping bag bearing the company's logo is also used for the brand's promotion, and therefore charging customers for it constitutes an unfair trade practice.

The court observed that the company was charging customers for the shopping bag while simultaneously using the same bag, bearing its brand logo, for advertising purposes.

The court ordered Khaadi to pay Shafaq Amir Rs25,000 as compensation and deposit an additional Rs25,000 as a fine with the government. It also directed the company to refund the Rs30 charged to the consumer for the shopping bag.

The court issued the verdict under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Consumers Protection Act, 1997.