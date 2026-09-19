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Another Major Hike In Gold Prices Recorded In Pakistan
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Gold prices in the country recorded another sharp increase on the fifth day of the business week.
According to the Sarafa market, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs6,900, taking it to Rs460,336 per tola.
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Market sources said the price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs5,914, reaching Rs394,663.
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