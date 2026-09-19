'Today's Protest Is Just A Warning': ANP Vows Wider Action For Tirah Affectees

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Khyber district chapter of the Awami National Party (ANP) has demanded tangible progress by September 24 on the registration of Tirah and Rajgal affectees, financial assistance, compensation for land and crops, reconstruction of damaged houses, and the return of displaced people. It warned that if the demands are not addressed, the scope of its protest would be expanded.

The protest, organised by ANP Khyber district in favour of the rights and pending demands of Tirah affectees, was held at Bara Khyber Chowk. District president Abdul Razzaq Afridi presided over the demonstration. ANP MPA from Bajaur, Nisar Baz, along with party office-bearers and workers, also participated.

Addressing the protest, Abdul Razzaq Afridi said the ANP had now come forward for the rights of Tirah affectees and that the protest was only a warning. He said that if the demands were not met, thousands of party workers and affectees would march towards the relevant government institutions. He urged the authorities to resolve the issues of the affectees immediately.

Also Read: Another Major Hike in Gold Prices Recorded in Pakistan

He said the people of Tirah had previously faced ethnic tensions, sectarian conflict and prolonged war, due to which some people were still hesitant to verify or sign documents for one another in certain matters.

He demanded that the registration and verification process of the affectees be completed by the government so that they could be spared difficulties while peace and mutual trust in the area could also be maintained.

On the occasion, Nisar Baz said that the ANP and its representatives in Bajaur had effectively raised their voice for the return of displaced people, which resulted in their return within 48 days. However, despite the presence of the chief minister and a large number of elected representatives in Khyber district, the issues of Tirah affectees remain unresolved.

The ANP demanded the immediate registration of unregistered affectees and issuance of assistance SIMs, while outstanding financial assistance should also be paid to those who had received SIMs but had not yet received the funds.

The party also demanded fair compensation for land affected by roads, checkposts and other government projects, as well as compensation packages for demolished and damaged houses.

The ANP demanded that a clear government notification regarding the return of Tirah affectees be issued before September 30. It said that if their return was not possible by then, affected farmers and landowners should be fully compensated for losses to standing crops. The party also called for the dignified return of Tirah-Rajgal affectees and provision of a comprehensive package and financial assistance on the pattern of other internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The party called for the district administration, including the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner, to take direct practical measures instead of repeatedly forming committees to resolve the demands, so that affectees would not face unnecessary delays and complicated procedures.

According to ANP Khyber district, a permanent solution to the problems of Tirah and Rajgal can only be achieved through effective policy changes rather than temporary arrangements, as repeated displacement is not a permanent solution. The party demanded a policy that would enable affected people to live safely, with dignity and sustainably in their native areas.

The ANP has demanded tangible progress on its demands by September 24, warning that otherwise the protest would be expanded and marches would be held towards the provincial assembly, Governor House, Bala Hisar Fort and other relevant locations.