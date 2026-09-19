KP Launches Province-Wide Talent Hunt To Discover Young Athletes

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A talent hunt programme has been ordered to be launched immediately across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to identify and scout talented young athletes at the grassroots level.

According to a notification, talented young athletes will be identified through public and private educational institutions, local communities, sports clubs and other available platforms. They will be provided with structured coaching, training, competitive opportunities and continued development opportunities.

At the district level, District Education Officers and District Sports Officers will coordinate to prepare action plans for identifying, assessing, selecting, training and developing young talent. Young athletes will also be provided access to educational institutions and sports facilities, along with the necessary administrative and logistical support.

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The Directorate General of Sports has stressed the need to ensure maximum participation of talented youth from underdeveloped and remote areas and directed all districts to ensure the immediate and effective implementation of the programme.

According to the department, the initiative aims to identify talented athletes at the grassroots level, train them, polish their skills and prepare them to represent the country at national and international levels.

The Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a letter to all deputy commissioners, directing them to issue necessary instructions to the relevant District Education Officers and District Sports Officers.