Eight Terrorists Killed In Retaliatory Operation After Kohat Mosque Blast

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The operation against terrorists, which had been ongoing since yesterday following the suicide attack on the old Police Lines mosque in Kohat, has been completed.

Elite Force commandos, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces jointly conducted the operation and cleared key parts of the building. Eight terrorists were killed during the retaliatory operation.

The operation was supervised by the Additional IG CTD, Regional Police Officer Kohat and District Police Officer Kohat, while the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Kohat was also present at the site.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed remained at the scene and encouraged the personnel taking part in the operation. He said the suicide bomber had attempted to target law enforcement personnel, but the terrorists' plans were foiled.

Also Read: 16 killed, over 50 injured in blast near Kohat Police Lines

The KP Inspector General of Police praised the officers and personnel who participated in the operation and announced rewards for them. He said the police, CTD and security forces bravely fought the terrorists, adding that the brave personnel are a source of pride for the nation.

Zulfiqar Hameed said the terrorists' plans had been thwarted and that efforts would continue to ensure the complete elimination of terrorism.

It may be recalled that a suicide blast at the old Police Lines mosque in Kohat during Friday prayers yesterday killed 21 people, including police personnel, while 103 others were injured.