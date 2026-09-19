Afghan Taliban Seek Dialogue With Pakistan, Welcome Saudi Mediation

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid has said that Afghanistan wants good relations and cooperation with Pakistan, while expressing hope that Saudi Arabia will play an important and positive role in resolving issues between the two countries.

In an interview with Arab media, Mujahid said Afghanistan wants to continue dialogue and cooperation with Pakistan and welcomes efforts by Saudi Arabia and other countries to help resolve disputes between the two sides.

He said Saudi Arabia, as a friendly country, could play a role in resolving the issues between Afghanistan and Pakistan. He added that the Afghan Taliban expect Saudi authorities to play a positive role in this regard.

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Mujahid said the Afghan people have deep love and respect for Saudi Arabia and the two holy mosques. He expressed hope that Saudi authorities would continue their mediation efforts to help resolve issues between Afghanistan and Pakistan effectively.

He further said that Afghanistan respects Saudi Arabia's decisions and mediation efforts.

Pakistan has repeatedly stated that its main demand from Afghanistan is that Afghan soil should not be used against Pakistan. Pakistan maintains that the Afghan Taliban should take action against Indian proxies and other militant groups operating against Pakistan from Afghan territory.