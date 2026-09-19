Carpathian Summit Participants Sign Declaration

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Office of the President reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

At Ukraine's initiative, the participants established the Carpathian Integration Initiative as a platform for coordinating joint efforts aimed at deepening European integration.

The participating countries intend to facilitate cooperation among the states of the region, EU institutions, and other interested partners, including through annual summits and other events. They also plan to coordinate efforts to strengthen good-neighborly relations, cross-border cooperation, economic ties, security, and sustainable development in the Carpathian region.

The countries agreed to strengthen energy resilience by developing electricity, heating, and gas infrastructure, while actively expanding distributed generation, renewable energy sources, and energy efficiency.

In addition, the countries will support the restoration and modernization of critical infrastructure to enhance resilience, security, and adaptability to long-term threats, attract investment in energy facilities, and develop new generation capacity and energy storage systems.

The participating states also intend to pay particular attention to protecting the unique biodiversity of the Carpathians, preserving cultural landscapes, the traditional way of life of mountain communities and their cultural heritage. They will also promote joint infrastructure projects to integrate the region's transport and logistics infrastructure into the European transport network, modernize border infrastructure, and develop modern transport corridors.

The parties plan to promote tourism opportunities in the Carpathian region, showcase its natural, historical, and cultural heritage, create joint cultural and tourism routes, support local cultural initiatives and traditional crafts, foster the development of creative industries in the region, and encourage the exchange of experience and best practices among the countries in the areas of veterans' policy and support for veterans.

Tusk:Eight could help Ukraine advance toward EU membership

The Summit participants noted that the Carpathian Initiative can be a tool for supporting the gradual integration of candidates on their path to EU membership. The leaders of the participating states believe that successful implementation of the Initiative will strengthen the stability and resilience of the countries in the region and make an additional contribution to joint efforts to ensure lasting peace on the European continent.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today the launch of a new format, the Carpathian Eight (C8), comprising Ukraine, Romania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Serbia.