Carpathian Economic Forum Unveils 95 Investment Projects Worth EUR 40B

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his address to the event, Ukrinform reports.

“Our eight countries (Ukraine, Romania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Serbia – ed.) are presenting a joint investment portfolio of 95 projects worth approximately €40 billion. This is a joint regional offer for investors. For the first time, the Carpathian macro-region is presenting itself as one market with one investment portfolio,” Zelensky emphasized.

He also noted that more than 50 agreements worth over €1 billion had been prepared for signing today.

“And this is only the starting point,” the President said.

According to him, energy projects make up around half of the portfolio.

“Solar and wind energy. Energy storage. New interconnectors. Our large underground gas storage facilities. There is also a proposed Carpathian wind cluster with 1.5 gigawatts of capacity,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that, overall, cooperation within the Carpathian Eight should deliver real economic growth, investment, and actual jobs.

“Our goal is to see the Carpathian countries actively develop in the years ahead, with more investment, stronger industry, and new opportunities across the region. And especially now, because of Russia's aggressive policies, there are many reasons to make this region stronger. More security, stronger energy links, better roads and railways, and, of course, ports. Security always depends on our ability to work together. When our systems are interconnected and our countries cooperate, our defenses also become stronger. Today, we already have something very, very practical to work with,” the head of state said.

Summit participants sign declaratio

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today the launch of a new format, the Carpathian Eight (C8), comprising Ukraine, Romania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Serbia.