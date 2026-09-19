Russian Guided Bombs Hit Sumy, Damaging Apartment Buildings, Injuring Residents
“The enemy struck Sumy and its outskirts with guided aerial bombs. Unfortunately, an apartment building was hit,” Hryhorov said.
According to him, preliminary reports indicate that people may be trapped under the rubble.
Meanwhile, Serhii Kryvosheienko, Head of the Sumy City Military Administration, said on Telegram that Russian forces struck the city with six or seven guided aerial bombs, injuring civilians.
“One of the strikes hit residential buildings in the Kovpakivskyi district. At least four apartment buildings were damaged,” he added.Read also: Two killed, two injured in Russian attack on Balakliia
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 16, Russian forces struck the Sumy community with guided aerial bombs. Five people were injured.
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