Budanov: Ukraine Can Successfully Counter Russia On Information Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov made the statement on Telegram following the Cognitive Influence and Resilience Forum, according to Ukrinform.

“The war for Ukraine's future is being waged on different fronts, including for the minds, critical thinking and resilience of Ukrainians. The enemy is pouring enormous resources into propaganda, bot farms, deepfakes and manipulation. But our main advantage is our unique internal immunity to lies and strong horizontal ties. We have everything we need to successfully counter the Russians on the information front,” Budanov said.

According to him, the key task now is to consolidate the efforts of the state, media, experts and the IT sector to turn them into a unified, systematic mechanism for developing Ukraine's own tools for protection and countermeasures.

“Instead of waiting for threats to emerge, we must act preemptively through targeted operations in the media space,” the Head of the Presidential Office emphasized.

He added that the most important currency is public trust and the ability to withstand the pressure despite any information storms, when the state, military, experts and media act in a cohesive and systematic manner.

New round of peace talks could take place in early October -

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 16, Budanov discussed promoting Ukraine abroad with Ukrainian students studying at British universities.

Photo: Kyrylo Budanov, Facebook