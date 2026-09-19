Russian Drone Attack Hits Kyiv Region, Injuring Two, Setting Warehouses Ablaze

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Tymur Tkachenko, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram.

According to him, both injured men were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

The attack also sparked a fire in a warehouse.

Warehouse facilities were also damaged in the Boryspil district.

Rescuers are working at the sites and dealing with the aftermath of the attack, Tkachenko said.

Injury toll in Russian attack onrises to 10, including two rescuers

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed and two others injured in a Russian strike on a neighborhood of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region.