Russian Drone Attack Hits Kyiv Region, Injuring Two, Setting Warehouses Ablaze
According to him, both injured men were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.
The attack also sparked a fire in a warehouse.
Warehouse facilities were also damaged in the Boryspil district.
Rescuers are working at the sites and dealing with the aftermath of the attack, Tkachenko said.Read also: Injury toll in Russian attack on Odesa rises to 10, including two rescuers
As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed and two others injured in a Russian strike on a neighborhood of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region.
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