PM Koretskyi Orders Action To Eliminate Delays In Identifying Repatriated Bodies

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“The state must speed up the identification of the bodies of repatriated military personnel and civilians. We must eliminate unnecessary delays and strengthen coordination and information sharing between government agencies. I have instructed officials to prepare a clear plan for improvements within a week,” the statement said.

According to the report, the Prime Minister held a joint meeting with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Ministry of Defense, during which the entire process was examined in detail, from forensic medical examinations to the steps that follow. Coordination between agencies must be strengthened at every stage to ensure that all procedures are completed more promptly.

At the same time, Ukraine is strengthening its forensic examination capacity. Currently, examinations are conducted at 21 regional forensic medical bureaus under the Ministry of Health. The draft 2027 budget allocates more than UAH 600 million, including funding to equip the bureaus with the necessary equipment.

“We must ensure that families receive accurate information as quickly as possible and can say a dignified farewell to their loved ones,” Koretskyi added.

Russia returns bodies of 261 fallen Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 17, following repatriation efforts, the Russian side returned the bodies of 252 fallen Ukrainians. Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.