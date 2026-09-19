Government Allocates Nearly UAH 1B For Backup Power Systems In Kyiv Apartment Buildings

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The respective directive, No. 921-r dated September 15, 2026, has been published on the government's website, Ukrinform reports.

"To allocate UAH 989.161 million to the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development (for the Kyiv City State Administration / Kyiv Regional Military Administration) for the implementation of a pilot project regarding the construction and/or installation of independent backup power systems in apartment buildings in the city of Kyiv," the document states.

The funds are designated for the first stage of the project's initial phase.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to cover these expenses on a non-repayable basis using funds from the state budget's reserve fund, in accordance with the list of urgent priority measures.

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As previously reported, the state will finance the purchase and installation of batteries, inverters, and generators to ensure the operation of elevators and utility systems, as well as lighting in common areas of Kyiv apartment buildings. The equipment will be purchased at state expense, while residents will be responsible for ongoing operation, including fuel procurement, maintenance, and repairs.