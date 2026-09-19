Ukrzaliznytsia Clarifies New Operating Rules Based On Air Threat Levels

MENAFN - UkrinForm) JSC Ukrzaliznytsia announced this via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

Under the new rules, trains will continue to operate during a "yellow" threat level. Receiving and dispatching trains, as well as other operational processes – including passenger boarding and alighting at railway terminals, stations, and platforms – will be permitted.

Passengers may choose whether to remain at terminals and stations. They will be informed of the threat level and the location of the nearest shelters.

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In the event of a "red" threat level, passenger boarding and alighting will be suspended. Passengers, railway staff, and other visitors will be moved to the nearest shelters.

However, the movement of trains already en route will not automatically stop. Decisions regarding each train will be made individually, taking into account the operational situation and air threat information provided by Ukrzaliznytsia's monitoring teams. If airborne targets posing a threat to passengers or railway staff are detected, the teams will promptly notify railway personnel, after which measures will be taken – if necessary – to move people to shelters or other safe locations.

Ukrzaliznytsia will also disperse passenger flows and rolling stock to prevent overcrowding. If necessary, the operation of specific trains may be restricted or temporarily suspended.

Passengers at railway stations and stops will receive additional information via loudspeakers, information displays, and the Ukrzaliznytsia website and mobile app. Guidelines on what to do during various threat levels, as well as routes to the nearest shelters, will also be published.

Additionally, provisions have been made to supply staff working directly with trains with extra personal protective equipment, such as protective vests and helmets.