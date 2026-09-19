Ukraine Detects Russian Drone Signal Relays Operating In Belarus

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this in a televised interview, according to Ukrinform.

“Since the end of last week, we have essentially been detecting the activation of signal relays that amplify the signal for Russian drones that the enemy directs at our western regions, with the relays located on the territory of Belarus. This activity has been quite high since the end of last week, which, in fact, allows Russia to strike our western regions using these systems,” Demchenko said.

He stressed that such actions by Belarus, despite statements by the republic's self-proclaimed president Lukashenko, are evidence that the country is supporting the terrorist state and helping it kill Ukrainians and destroy Ukrainian infrastructure.

He also said that Belarus has continued to conduct military exercises on its territory recently. However, according to Demchenko, such exercises are held frequently in Belarus.

“It would be easier to count how much time this does not happen during the year, because there are exercises, checks of combat readiness, checks of individual components, reinforcement of a particular area, or the creation of additional brigades, which they constantly talk about. Again, this is more of an information influence operation, an attempt by Belarus to shift responsibility and divert attention from the fact that it is under Russia's influence and helping Russia in the war it has unleashed against our country. The blame is shifted sometimes to Ukraine and sometimes to European countries,” Demchenko said.

At the same time, he added, there is currently no observed buildup in Belarus near the Ukrainian border of a force capable of launching an invasion or destabilizing the situation along the border.

Russian attack on Yahodyn: SBGS saysis once again activating relay stations

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine has introduced a special regime in the one-kilometer-wide strip along the border with Russia and Belarus.