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Mobile Shelters To Be Installed Along School Bus Routes In Zaporizhzhia

Mobile Shelters To Be Installed Along School Bus Routes In Zaporizhzhia


2026-09-19 05:19:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"We will install at least 15 mobile shelters in Zaporizhzhia along school bus routes by the end of the year, so that in the event of danger, children will have a place where they can quickly take shelter," Semikin wrote.

According to him, UAH 40 million in funding was received from the Poltava and Kirovohrad regions as part of a government initiative under which regions farther from the front help strengthen the security of frontline regions.

Read also: Ukrainian forces strike Russian Buk-M1 missile launcher in Zaporizhzhia sector

The installation of modular shelters will begin in the near future, Semikin added.

As previously reported, 23 "underground" schools have been built in the Zaporizhzhia region, and more than 150 shelters have been renovated.

Photo: illustrative

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