Russia Has Been Attacking Ukraine's European Allies For About Five Years, Trump Says
Trump said that he believed Russia had already attacked Ukraine's allies and had been doing so for about five years. He added that he agreed with the assessment and thought that everyone agreed with it.
When a Polish journalist clarified that Poland was concerned about the possibility of being attacked specifically, Trump praised President Karol Nawrocki, saying that he was keeping the situation under control. Trump also described Nawrocki as a great president and a big fan of Trump, adding that he had supported him when he had been in 12th place and that Nawrocki was now president and was doing a great job.Read also: Ukraine, US teams working on Zelensky-Trump meeting in New York - MFA
As Ukrinform reported, the previous day Trump said there had been significant progress regarding the creation of a new U.S. military base in Poland.
Photo: White House
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