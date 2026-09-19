Trump Signs 'Graham Sanctioning Russia Act'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The White House stated this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

The legislation gives the U.S. president the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods from countries that are among the largest buyers of Russian oil or gas. These primarily include China and India.

The law provides for new sanctions against Russian officials and oligarchs, banks, energy and defense companies, as well as "shadow fleet" vessels used to circumvent restrictions.

An exception will apply to countries where Russian gas imports over a 12-month period accounted for less than 15% of Russia's total gas exports, provided that those countries have taken significant steps to reduce their purchases of energy from Russia.

Russia has been attacking Ukraine's European allies for about five years, Trump says

A separate provision concerns the possibility of increasing tariffs to 500% on imports of goods directly from Russia, including oil, natural gas and liquefied natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and coal.

The law also extends for five years the U.S. sanctions legislation concerning Iran's energy and defense sectors.

The signing of the law gives the Trump administration a new tool for exerting economic pressure on Russia and on countries that continue to purchase Russian energy. At the same time, the actual implementation of its provisions will depend on decisions by the U.S. president.

The legislation is named after the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who initiated it.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 16, the House of Representatives approved the bill by a vote of 262 to 159. In August, the Senate approved it by a vote of 86 to 11.

Photo: archive photo, The White House