Zelensky Thanks Trump And America For Implementing 'Graham Sanctioning Russia Act'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President of Ukraine published the relevant post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"When Lindsey Graham was here in Ukraine, he would always talk about how important it was not to ease pressure on Russia, to strengthen sanctions and seek a path to peace. In particular, in those capitals that choose to buy Russian oil, provide financial services to Russia, and allow Russian companies linked to Putin and the war to engage in normal business relations in other countries," he wrote.

According to Zelensky, Senator Graham never doubted that America had enough strength to fight dictators and achieve results if it acted correctly.

The head of the Ukrainian state expressed gratitude to U.S. President Trump for signing this extremely important law. He also thanked all senators and members of the House of Representatives who supported it.

"The best way to honor Lindsey's memory will be to implement the provisions of this law fully and swiftly. And the best reward for everyone helping us put pressure on Russia to end its war will be peace. Peace – and an end to all the problems and challenges this war has brought. Peace comes through strength. Calm comes through security. And the best guarantee of security is resolve. I thank everyone who resolutely defends life! I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine! America, thank you!" Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the sanctions bill against Russia and Iran on Wednesday, named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham, and sent the document to President Donald Trump for signature.

“We have one common enemy”: Zelensky stresses unity after meeting Tusk

The document provides for sanctions against Russian officials, banks, and the "shadow fleet" of tankers used to transport Russian energy resources. The law also authorizes the U.S. president to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest importers of Russian oil and natural gas. At the same time, tariffs will not apply to countries that purchase less than 15% of all Russian gas exports and have taken significant steps to reduce their imports.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine