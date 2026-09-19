Russia Loses Another 1,520 Troops, 11 Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day
Russia has also lost 12,352 (+1) tanks, 25,357 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 50,011 (+73) artillery systems, 2,143 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,657 (+11) air defense systems, 442 (+0) aircraft, 356 (+0) helicopters, 2,672 (+16) ground robotic systems, 524,132 (+1,816) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,111 (+0) cruise missiles, 35 (+0) ships and boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 150,922 (+480) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,703 (+2) items of special equipment.
The data is being assessed.Read also: Ukrainian forces strike Russian Buk-M1 missile launcher in Zaporizhzhia sector
As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on September 18, there had been 176 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian forces, with the Pokrovsk sector remaining the hottest area.
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