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Russia Loses Another 1,520 Troops, 11 Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

Russia Loses Another 1,520 Troops, 11 Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day


2026-09-19 05:19:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Russia has also lost 12,352 (+1) tanks, 25,357 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 50,011 (+73) artillery systems, 2,143 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,657 (+11) air defense systems, 442 (+0) aircraft, 356 (+0) helicopters, 2,672 (+16) ground robotic systems, 524,132 (+1,816) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,111 (+0) cruise missiles, 35 (+0) ships and boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 150,922 (+480) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,703 (+2) items of special equipment.

The data is being assessed.

Read also: Ukrainian forces strike Russian Buk-M1 missile launcher in Zaporizhzhia sector

As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on September 18, there had been 176 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian forces, with the Pokrovsk sector remaining the hottest area.

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UkrinForm

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