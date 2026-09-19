US State Department Approves $2.68B Sale Of Air Defense Equipment To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Department reported this in the Friday announcement, according to Ukrinform.

Ukraine requested the purchase of a range of air defense equipment and capabilities, including missiles for S-300-type systems, GAM-67 missiles, extended-range laser-guided missile systems, mobile launchers, and modification kits for them.

The list also includes RPS 202 radars for counter-drone systems, trailers with telescopic masts, spare parts, software, transportation services, and engineering, technical, and logistical support.

If the agreement is concluded, Ukraine will finance the purchase using European contributions and U.S. military financing funds allocated under the previous administration.

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At the same time, the U.S. funds will be credited as the United States' contribution to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

The State Department emphasized that the proposed sale is intended to strengthen Ukraine's ability to counter current and future threats.

Contractors will be selected through a competitive process.

The published list does not mention Patriot air defense systems or missiles for them.

As Ukrinform reported, this year the State Department has approved several arms and military equipment sales, including, in May, kits for converting conventional aerial bombs into guided munitions worth a total of $373.6 million, as well as equipment to support Hawk surface-to-air missile systems worth more than $100 million.