War Update: 213 Combat Engagements At Front Over Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, updating on the situation as of 08:00 on Saturday, September 19, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy carried out one missile strike and 89 airstrikes, dropping 312 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russian forces used 10,588 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,952 shelling attacks.

In Sumy region, the settlements of Pysarivka, Ulanove, Iskryskivshchyna, Luzhky, Ivolzhanske, Yastrubyne, Khrapivshchyna, and Mariine came under artillery fire. Airstrikes hit the areas of Velyka Chernechchyna, Khutor Mykhailivskyi, and Sumy.

Ukraine's aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck eight areas where Russian personnel were concentrated, two command posts for unmanned aerial vehicles, and one surface-to-air missile system.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy conducted no assault operations.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled 12 attacks. Russian forces attempted to advance near Ternova, Potykhonove, Starytsia, and Shyroke, as well as toward Mykolaivka and Zarubynka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked three times near Petropavlivka, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, and Novoosynove.

US State Department approves $2.68B sale of air defense equipment to Ukraine

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked five times near Torske and in the directions of Nadiia and Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy conducted eight assault operations near Yampil and Kryva Luka, as well as toward Pyskunivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces attacked once toward Yurkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 18 enemy attacks were recorded. Russian forces conducted assaults near Kostiantynivka, Osykove, Novoselivka, Stepanivka, Mykolaipillia, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped 29 attacks. The enemy was active near Bilytske, Serhiivka, and Udachne, and also conducted assaults toward Kucheriiv Yar, Toretske, Stepove, Dobropillia, Hannivka, Svitlе, Krasnopodillia, Novohryshyne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces launched one attack toward Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces attacked 11 times, attempting to advance near Hirke and toward Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipole, and Novoselivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped one Russian attempt to advance toward Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed were detected.

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to September 19, 2026, amount to approximately 1,516,430 personnel.