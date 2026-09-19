Sybiha On Trump Signing Graham Sanctioning Russia Act: Truly Historic Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of Ukrainian diplomacy wrote this on X, Ukrinform reports.

"A truly historic day. The Kremlin's calculations are failing once again. Pressure on Russia will only intensify, and Putin's hopes of weakening international support for Ukraine will fail," Sybiha emphasized.

He explained that President Trump's signing of the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran" would increase pressure on Russia and those who facilitate its war against Ukraine. It would further "isolate the aggressor and reduce the resources" fueling the war.

The minister noted that the law, adopted with "overwhelming bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress," sends a clear message: "the aggressor will pay a heavy price."

Zelensky thanks Trump and America for implementing 'Graham Sanctioning Russia act'

"We deeply appreciate the strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States and honor Senator Lindsey Graham's commitment to peace and justice," Sybiha stressed.

The foreign minister added that Ukraine expects further decisive steps from partners in the EU and other G7 countries.

"International pressure on Russia needs to be well-synchronized to force Moscow to end its war. Thank you to everyone who worked to achieve this result," Sybiha concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President Donald Trump signed the sanctions law against Russia, initiated by the late Senator Lindsey Graham.