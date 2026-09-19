Russian Attacks Damage Civilian Facilities In Four Districts Of Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Regional State Administration head Tymur Tkachenko announced this on Telegram.

According to him, the enemy continues to attack the Kyiv region with strike drones. The air raid alert in the region lasted virtually continuously throughout the day.

During this period, nine civilian facilities in four districts were damaged: three in Obukhiv district, one in Vyshhorod district, two in Boryspil district, and three in Bucha district.

Russian attacks on Kherson region leave two killed, five injured over past day

Five warehouse facilities were damaged. Production and garage facilities, vehicles, and an apartment building were also damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, two men were injured in Bucha district of Kyiv region as a result of a Russian drone attack on the evening of September 18.