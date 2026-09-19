Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Attacks Damage Civilian Facilities In Four Districts Of Kyiv Region

Russian Attacks Damage Civilian Facilities In Four Districts Of Kyiv Region


2026-09-19 05:19:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Regional State Administration head Tymur Tkachenko announced this on Telegram.

According to him, the enemy continues to attack the Kyiv region with strike drones. The air raid alert in the region lasted virtually continuously throughout the day.

During this period, nine civilian facilities in four districts were damaged: three in Obukhiv district, one in Vyshhorod district, two in Boryspil district, and three in Bucha district.

Read also: Russian attacks on Kherson region leave two killed, five injured over past day

Five warehouse facilities were damaged. Production and garage facilities, vehicles, and an apartment building were also damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, two men were injured in Bucha district of Kyiv region as a result of a Russian drone attack on the evening of September 18.

MENAFN19092026000193011044ID1111682797



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search