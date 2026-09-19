More Than 178,000 Consumers Without Power In Odesa Region Due To Russian Attack
The statement said that Odesa region came under another massive Russian attack, resulting in emergency outages in parts of Odesa district, including the Peresypskyi and Prymorskyi districts of Odesa.
"As of this morning, energy workers have already managed to restore power to more than 60,000 households. However, 178,700 households remain without electricity," the statement said.Read also: Russian guided bombs hit Sumy, damaging apartment buildings, injuring residents
Energy workers also warned of possible disruptions to critical infrastructure and electric transport.
Restoration work is ongoing.
As previously reported, on September 18, Russian forces struck central Odesa during the daytime. Ten people were injured, including two emergency responders.
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