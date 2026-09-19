Russian Forces Launch Over 10 Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region Overnight, Injuring Two

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Two people were injured. The enemy attacked four districts more than 10 times, using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs,” Hanzha said.

According to him, a fire broke out in Pavlohrad as a result of the shelling. An outpatient clinic was damaged.

In the Nikopol district, the towns of Nikopol and Marhanets, as well as the Tomakivka territorial community, came under enemy fire. A shopping center, an infrastructure facility, and a vehicle were damaged.

“A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious condition. A 43-year-old woman is receiving outpatient treatment,” the statement said.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Zelenodolsk territorial community came under attack, a private house was damaged.

In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces struck the Vasylkivka territorial community. Private houses and a vehicle were damaged.

Russians damage civilian facilities in four districts of Kyiv region

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region on Friday evening.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration