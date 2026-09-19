Russian Forces Launch Massive Overnight Attack On Odesa Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to Kiper, one of the strikes again targeted an administrative building that had been attacked the previous day. A fire broke out on the upper floors, but rescuers quickly extinguished it.

At other locations, roofs, a facade, and the windows of two residential buildings were damaged, along with a passenger car and a minibus. A two-story educational facility was also damaged.

As of now, no deaths or injuries have been reported.

More than 178,000 consumers without power inregion due to Russian attack

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck downtown Odesa on September 18, hitting an 11-story administrative building. While rescuers and other emergency services were working at the scene, Russia launched a second strike. Ten people were injured, including two rescuers.