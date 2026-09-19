Russian Forces Launch Massive Overnight Attack On Odesa Region
According to Kiper, one of the strikes again targeted an administrative building that had been attacked the previous day. A fire broke out on the upper floors, but rescuers quickly extinguished it.
At other locations, roofs, a facade, and the windows of two residential buildings were damaged, along with a passenger car and a minibus. A two-story educational facility was also damaged.
As of now, no deaths or injuries have been reported.Read also: More than 178,000 consumers without power in Odesa region due to Russian attack
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck downtown Odesa on September 18, hitting an 11-story administrative building. While rescuers and other emergency services were working at the scene, Russia launched a second strike. Ten people were injured, including two rescuers.
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