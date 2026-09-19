President Ilham Aliyev Attended Inauguration Of Meysari Grand Hotel & SPA Complex In Shamakhi

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On September 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the Meysari Grand Hotel & SPA complex in Shamakhi.

Mehmet Balçik, Chief Executive Officer of Pasha Hospitality, briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the newly constructed Meysari Grand Hotel & SPA in Meysari village of Shamakhi district, noting that the complex is a multifunctional tourism and recreation destination.

Located at an altitude of 1,050 meters above sea level, the complex comprises a hotel and cottages, restaurants, a conference center, a spa and wellness center, sports and recreation areas, a children's entertainment center, a parking lot and a helipad.

The complex features a total of 204 rooms, including 88 rooms of various categories in the main hotel building and 116 rooms in the cottage section. Additionally, three villas are located within the complex.

The wellness center offers extensive amenities for guests' relaxation and well-being.

The complex features three swimming pools, gym and pilates halls, a tennis court, a football pitch, a padel court, and a children's entertainment center.

The helipad is designed to enable guests to use air transport when necessary. Restaurants will also operate within the complex.

The Nasimi Conference Center is also located on the premises. The 420-seat center is designed to host conferences, meetings, presentations, business gatherings, and other events. In addition, the complex has a hall for organizing smaller-scale events and meetings.

Indoor and outdoor parking areas have been established at the complex.

A total of 320 new jobs have been created at the complex.

Shamakhi, distinguished by its ancient history, rich cultural heritage, beautiful nature, and unique mild climate, is one of Azerbaijan's attractive tourism destinations. Mountain landscapes, vineyards, ancient monuments, and traditions of hospitality make the region a favorable destination for relaxation and travel in both summer and winter. The opening of the new hotel in Shamakhi will contribute to the development of tourism infrastructure, creating additional opportunities for the comfortable stay of local and foreign guests, more efficient utilization of the district's tourism potential, and the development of the local economy.