Alen Simonyan Receives Italian Delegation Amid Yerevan's Efforts To Join EU

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Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Alen Simonyan received a delegation headed by Italy's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Edmondo Cirielli.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues concerning bilateral relations.

In particular, special attention was paid to the issue of intensifying economic cooperation in the context of diversifying foreign economic ties and export markets.

The parties also touched upon Armenia-EU relations and other issues of regional significance. All this is taking place against the backdrop of Yerevan's efforts to join the EU.

It should be noted that Italy allocated €2 million in assistance to people in Armenia who voluntarily left Karabakh after Azerbaijan liberated its own territories.

A regional office of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) will also be opened in Yerevan.