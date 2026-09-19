President Ilham Aliyev Viewed Nasimi Gardens Complex In Shamakhi

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On September 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Nasimi Gardens complex in Shamakhi.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the facilities and services available at the complex.

The Nasimi Gardens complex is a newly commissioned facility in Shamakhi district designed to provide residents and visitors with leisure and recreational opportunities.

The complex was established with the aim of contributing to tourism development in Shamakhi district, increasing the region's tourism potential, preserving the area's natural character, and creating a comfortable environment for family recreation and leisure.

Operating as a multifunctional tourism, cultural and recreational project, the Nasimi Gardens complex features various leisure facilities, family entertainment infrastructure, artworks on different themes, and catering establishments.

The complex's three-story main building serves as its information and tourism center. Visitors can obtain information here about the facilities, tourist routes and services available at Nasimi Gardens. The building also houses the Capybara Cafe and a souvenir shop, providing visitors with opportunities to spend their time comfortably and efficiently.

A museum with a rich collection documenting the ancient and modern history and cultural heritage of Shamakhi has been established in another four-story building. The building also houses the main restaurant hall, an event hall and a spacious terrace.

The Magic Village section of the complex consists of themed houses built in the style of hobbit homes, the Honey Nest cafe, a children's cafe, a spacious children's playground, and a 9-meter-high observation tower. The houses are equipped with all the amenities required for comfortable living and are designed to accommodate tourists throughout the year.

The complex is home to Capybara Land, the first specialized capybara farm in Azerbaijan. Visitors can observe, touch and feed the animals at close range.

More than 100 works of art and installations created by Azerbaijani and foreign artists and sculptors are displayed throughout the complex. The site also features a modern-style monument installation dedicated to prominent Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi. Standing 21 meters tall, the installation is notable for its scale and can be seen from many parts of Shamakhi.

The Nasimi Gardens complex also includes a residential area comprising 20 cottages, a reception building and a swimming pool.

A mosque is also located within the complex.

More than 150,000 trees and plants have been planted across the site, including pine trees, vineyards, various ornamental plants and paulownia, considered one of the fastest-growing tree species in the world.