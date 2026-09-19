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Pirgulu Park Hotel Inaugurated In Shamakhi

Pirgulu Park Hotel Inaugurated In Shamakhi


2026-09-19 05:19:19
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On September 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the Pirgulu Park hotel in Shamakhi.

Fariz Abbaszade, a representative of Moderngroup LLC, briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the hotel's facilities.

The hotel, constructed in the Pirgulu settlement, is located near the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory. Covering an area of 16 hectares, the complex comprises two hotel buildings. One of the buildings has a capacity of 188 beds, while the other offers 172 beds. The facility features 175 rooms of various categories and two cottages, accommodating up to 366 guests simultaneously. The complex also houses restaurants, cafes, and a 160-seat hall for meetings and training sessions. A congress building with a capacity of 600 people, a children's entertainment center, and an amphitheater have also been built on the grounds.

The sustainable and comprehensive development of Azerbaijan's tourism sector is one of the priority areas of state policy. Alongside the country's rich natural resources, ancient historical and cultural heritage, and unique climatic diversity, state-level efforts to develop the tourism industry have made Azerbaijan an attractive destination for tourists from around the world.

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AzerNews

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