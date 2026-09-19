Azerbaijan's UK Energy Partnership Enters New Phase With Green Power In Focus

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with Duncan Norman, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the meeting highlighted the development of Azerbaijan-UK relations and the expansion of energy cooperation from the oil and gas sector to clean energy, decarbonization and electricity interconnections.

The solar energy project being implemented with bp in Jabrayil, as well as the electrification of oil and gas infrastructure, were described as important examples of a new stage in energy cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation on green energy corridors and interconnectors. Information was provided on the development of the "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor" project, the results of its feasibility study and international interest in the project. The sides discussed continuing expert-level consultations on the next stages of the project and the possibility of British companies participating in the process.

The work carried out under the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of clean energy transition, as well as the results of mutual visits and information exchange, were positively assessed.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on preparations for the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, the issues to be discussed and documents planned to be signed in various fields.

The sides agreed to continue joint efforts to further expand Azerbaijan-UK cooperation in energy, trade and investment through new projects.