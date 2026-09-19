President Ilham Aliyev Inspected Conservation Works At Pir Omar Sultan Shrine In Shamakhi

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On September 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspected the conservation works carried out at the Pir Omar Sultan shrine in Shamakhi.

The historical Pir Omar Sultan shrine is located in the village of Avakhil, Shamakhi district. Initial archaeological excavations conducted at the site revealed the remains of a 14th-century tomb and artifacts confirming that it belonged to Pir Omar Avakhili, the founder of the Khalwatiyya order.

During their visit to Shamakhi in 2020, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the shrine and issued instructions for conservation works to be carried out on the monument.

The remnants of the shrine, constructed from river stone and rock, have been conserved with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Eight graves were discovered and restored, including that of Pir Omar Avakhili inside the shrine and others around its perimeter. To protect the shrine and its surrounding area following the conservation works, a protective wall was built using matching stone materials. An octagonal metal canopy structure, 16 meters in height, was installed over the wall. A walking path was also created within the conserved area for visitors. Special attention was paid during the execution of the works to avoid damaging the natural environment or the surrounding graves.

The restoration of this sanctuary is part of comprehensive state measures aimed at preserving religious and historical monuments. The conservation of the Pir Omar Sultan shrine with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation reflects the Foundation's substantial contribution to these state-level efforts across the country.

During the inspection, the head of state and the First Lady were also briefed on the completed restoration works at the Kalakhana Tombs Complex in Shamakhi district.

Eight of the nine 17th-century tombs belonging to the complex, located in the village of Kalakhana, have survived to the present day, while one has suffered severe damage.

Restoration and conservation works were carried out on this historical monument with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture. The restoration efforts, which also involved international experts, covered seven tombs within the Kalakhana complex.

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