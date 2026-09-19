Russian Drone Attacks Civilian Ship Heading To Ukrainian Port, Sources Say
On September 17, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacked a civilian vessel sailing under the Tanzanian flag and heading to one of Ukraine's ports.
RBK-Ukraine reported the incident, citing a statement by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, a state-owned enterprise.
According to the statement, one person was killed and several others were injured in the drone attack.
“The vessel's captain was killed in the strike, while three other crew members were injured,” the statement said.
No further details about the incident have been released so far.
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