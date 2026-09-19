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Chinese Ambassador Reportedly Gifts Pashinyan A Sailboat

Chinese Ambassador Reportedly Gifts Pashinyan A Sailboat


2026-09-19 05:19:13
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Li Xinwei reportedly presented Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with a model sailboat as a gift on August 7, according to Armenian daily Hraparak.

The gift was transferred through the protocol department of the Prime Minister's Office, Hraparak reported, citing information from Armenia's Corruption Prevention Commission (CPC).

According to the CPC, the model sailboat was valued at 563,133 Armenian drams, equivalent to approximately $1,547 at an exchange rate of around 364 drams per US dollar.

The reported gift was made by Li Xinwei, China's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Armenia

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