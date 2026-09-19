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US, Lockheed Sign Deal To Boost Missile Production

US, Lockheed Sign Deal To Boost Missile Production


2026-09-19 05:19:10
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Lockheed Martin Corp. announced on Thursday that it signed a framework agreement with the United States Department of Defense to accelerate production of the AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile (JATM). The company said the deal paves the way for a multiyear procurement contract, if approved by Congress.

"We will deliver JATM at the speed our nation and allies demand while providing value for taxpayers and our shareholders," Lockheed Martin's Missiles and Fire Control President Tim Cahill said. While it revealed no further details, the Pentagon stated that the agreement is "critical to ensuring long-term demand signals flow to key suppliers."

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