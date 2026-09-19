US, Lockheed Sign Deal To Boost Missile Production

"We will deliver JATM at the speed our nation and allies demand while providing value for taxpayers and our shareholders," Lockheed Martin's Missiles and Fire Control President Tim Cahill said. While it revealed no further details, the Pentagon stated that the agreement is "critical to ensuring long-term demand signals flow to key suppliers."

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