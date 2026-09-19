Singapore's Changi Airports International Interested In Georgia's Planned Vaziani Airport

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Singapore-based Changi Airports International (CAI) has expressed interest in operating and investing in Georgia's planned new international airport in Vaziani, following meetings between the company's management and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili.

Kvrivishvili said CAI has formally confirmed its interest in both operating the airport and investing in the country's largest infrastructure project.

The new airport is planned at the site of the former Vaziani military airfield, around 20–25 kilometers from Tbilisi. According to the government's plans, the airport will have the capacity to handle up to 20 million passengers a year and is expected to reach full operation by the end of 2031.

The estimated cost of the project is around $1.3 billion.

Changi Airports International, part of Singapore's Changi Airport Group, specializes in airport investment, management and consulting. The company operates and advises on airport and aviation hub projects in several countries.

It should be noted that the Vaziani airport does not yet exist and remains a planned project. Kobakhidze first announced plans to build a new international airport there on April 8, 2024.