Netanyahu: We Will Defeat Hamas, Iran's Regime
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on Thursday that his country will defeat Hamas and the Iranian regime and "deal with Hezbollah."
Speaking at a ceremony honoring the Shin Bet intelligence agency at President Isaac Herzog's residence, Netanyahu stressed that "we are settling accounts with these murderers who murdered our people, our daughters, our women and our children on October 7."
On Hamas, he claimed that "there are not many left because we are dealing with them."
Earlier this month, Netanyahu said that Israel is "very close" to ending Iran's "terrorist regime," after which "the entire axis will ultimately collapse."
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