Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Netanyahu: We Will Defeat Hamas, Iran's Regime

Netanyahu: We Will Defeat Hamas, Iran's Regime


2026-09-19 05:19:05
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on Thursday that his country will defeat Hamas and the Iranian regime and "deal with Hezbollah."

Speaking at a ceremony honoring the Shin Bet intelligence agency at President Isaac Herzog's residence, Netanyahu stressed that "we are settling accounts with these murderers who murdered our people, our daughters, our women and our children on October 7."

On Hamas, he claimed that "there are not many left because we are dealing with them."

Earlier this month, Netanyahu said that Israel is "very close" to ending Iran's "terrorist regime," after which "the entire axis will ultimately collapse."

MENAFN19092026000195011045ID1111682770



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search