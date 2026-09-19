Australia Is Tightening Visa Requirements

Australia is preparing to tighten immigration rules, including new restrictions on international students and stricter controls on tourist and temporary visas. Under the proposed changes, international students would no longer be able to bring their partners and children to Australia while they study.

The changes were announced on Thursday by Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, amid growing public debate over high levels of migration and pressure on housing and living costs.

The government's decision comes after the far-right One Nation party called for a reduction of around 750,000 temporary migrants over three years, arguing that Australia needs a“breather.” However, Burke rejected suggestions that the government's new measures were politically motivated by One Nation. The party promotes an“Australia First” approach, which has been compared by some observers to the immigration policies associated with US President Donald Trump, Reuters reports.

The government expects the reforms to help reduce annual net migration from approximately 300,000 people today to around 225,000 by 2028. This would bring migration closer to levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Immigration and the cost of living have consistently been among the major issues concerning Australian voters in recent opinion polls. Housing affordability has also become an important part of the wider debate, particularly in major cities where many international students live.

Burke also announced plans to strengthen enforcement against people who remain in Australia after their visas expire. The government intends to hire 100 additional staff to monitor compliance with visa conditions. Officials are also considering whether a former quarantine facility in Melbourne, used during the COVID-19 pandemic, could be repurposed to accommodate people held in immigration detention.

“If you want to come to Australia on a temporary basis, apply for a temporary visa. If you want to come to Australia for permanent residence, apply for a permanent visa,” Burke said. He added that people who no longer have a valid visa should leave the country.

Despite the planned restrictions, international education remains extremely important to the Australian economy. Foreign students contributed around US$18 billion in the year ending in June 2025, making international education one of Australia's most valuable export sectors.

At the same time, the government has introduced a number of measures to make student migration more restrictive. The cost of applying for a student visa has increased by almost 300% over the past four years, reaching about US$1,779. English-language requirements and minimum financial requirements for applicants have also become stricter.

An interesting aspect of the situation is that Australia is trying to balance two competing priorities: reducing migration while continuing to attract international students who bring billions of dollars into the economy. The outcome of this policy shift could have a significant impact on universities, the housing market and Australia's international education sector in the coming years.