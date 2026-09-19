UN Mission Finds Grounds To Believe The US Committed War Crimes

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Following military strikes carried out by the US and Israel on February 28, a UN fact-finding mission determined that there were reasonable grounds to believe the United States had committed war crimes. The findings concern indiscriminate attacks that resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilians and damage to civilian infrastructure.

A report released by the UN mission on September 17 also addressed the strike on the "Shajara-ye Tayyiba" primary school in the city of Minab using Tomahawk missiles. The building was clearly identifiable as a school. More than 150 people, including approximately 120 children, were killed in the attack.

US officials have repeatedly stated that military operations were conducted in accordance with the laws of war and that the matter is under investigation. In June, US President Donald Trump stated that "no one did this intentionally" and that the incident was being investigated. A final report on the investigation's findings has not yet been released. "Unlike Iran, the US never targets civilians. We will continue to act with precision, targeting only those who pose a threat to us and our allies, and we will not back down," Sean Parnell, the US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, wrote on the X platform in March, days after reports of the school bombing emerged.

According to UN experts, during a separate attack on the city of Lamerd, tungsten shrapnel was rained down via high-precision missiles onto an easily identifiable sports complex and a nearby residential neighborhood. Twenty-two civilians were killed.

US Central Command stated in March that the US military did not conduct any strikes in Lamerd on February 28 and that no precision-strike missile was visible in the video related to the attack.

The report also states that by violently suppressing the December-January protests, the Iranian government triggered a level of tension unprecedented compared with previous crackdowns. The demonstrations were ruthlessly suppressed, and thousands of people were killed.

The mission stated that many of these grave violations amount to crimes against humanity. The Iranian authorities have committed killings, unlawful arrests, torture, and other inhumane acts against the civilian population.