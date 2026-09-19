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Tanker Hit By Unidentified Projectile Near Strait Of Hormuz

Tanker Hit By Unidentified Projectile Near Strait Of Hormuz


2026-09-19 05:18:56
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The UK's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported a new incident in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the information, the tanker sailing near the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unidentified projectile, causing a fire on board.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The nationality of the vessel has not been disclosed.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Image: Shady Alassar / Anadolu Agency

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