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List Of Major Investor Countries Released

List Of Major Investor Countries Released


2026-09-19 05:18:55
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

In January–August 2026, investments totaling $1,821.1 million (₼3,095.9 million) were made in fixed capital using funds from foreign states and international organizations.

According to a report by the State Statistical Committee, this figure represents a 21.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Major investor countries:

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Türkiye
United Arab Emirates
Russia
USA
Switzerland
Japan
Iran
Hungary
France
India

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