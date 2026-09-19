List Of Major Investor Countries Released
In January–August 2026, investments totaling $1,821.1 million (₼3,095.9 million) were made in fixed capital using funds from foreign states and international organizations.
According to a report by the State Statistical Committee, this figure represents a 21.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
Major investor countries:
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Türkiye
United Arab Emirates
Russia
USA
Switzerland
Japan
Iran
Hungary
France
India
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