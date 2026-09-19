List Of Major Investor Countries Released

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

In January–August 2026, investments totaling $1,821.1 million (₼3,095.9 million) were made in fixed capital using funds from foreign states and international organizations.

According to a report by the State Statistical Committee, this figure represents a 21.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Major investor countries:

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Türkiye

United Arab Emirates

Russia

USA

Switzerland

Japan

Iran

Hungary

France

India