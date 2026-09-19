Carpet Museum Director Addresses International Conference

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

An international scientific-practical conference titled "The Unbreakable Thread of Time: The Connection Between Centuries and the Legacy of Museums" was held in the village of Ceadir-Lunga, Gagauzia Autonomous Territorial Unit of Moldova.

The conference was dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Dmitri Kara Choban National Gagauz Historical and Ethnographic Museum.

The official opening ceremony featured speeches by Marina Semyonova, head of the Main Directorate of Culture of Gagauzia; academician, writer, researcher and translator Todur Zanet; Petru Vikol, director general of the National Museum of Ethnography and Natural History of Moldova; and Lyudmila Marin, director of the National Gagauz Historical and Ethnographic Museum.

The event was held with the support of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), with Azerbaijan represented by Amina Malikova, director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and PhD in Art Studies. She spoke at the first panel, titled "Cultural Heritage of the Turkic World: Research, Preservation and Development," delivering a presentation entitled "10 Reasons Why Carpets Make You Happy."

The second panel was devoted to the theme "Museum Collections: Preserving the Past, Paving the Way to the Future."

Representatives and specialists from the fields of science and culture from Moldova, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan and other countries attended the scientific-practical conference.

The event featured an exchange of views and experience on the study, preservation and transmission of the cultural heritage of the Turkic world to future generations, the protection of museum collections, and the role of museums in preserving society's cultural memory.