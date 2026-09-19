Hungary Plans To End Russian Gas Imports By October 2027

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Hungarian Minister of Economy and Energy Istvan Kapitany said that Budapest expects to ensure its gas supplies without Russian gas by October 2027.

In an interview with Telex, Kapitany noted that the government was holding active talks with neighboring countries, including Romania, as well as companies supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG), as Budapest looks for alternatives to pipeline gas from Russia.

Asked whether Hungary would be able to halt Russian pipeline gas imports by October 2027, in line with the European Union's requirements, Kapitany pointed to existing cross-border infrastructure and alternative supply routes.

"Thanks to the infrastructure of the import routes and the availability of different sources, Hungary's gas supply will be secured next October," Kapitany emphasized. The minister also added that if developments proceed as currently expected, Hungary's gas demand could be met through alternative sources, although he cautioned that the situation remains difficult to predict.

Kapitany is serving as Hungary's economy and energy minister in Prime Minister Peter Magyar's government, which was formed in May 2026. Earlier Magyar insisted that the country would seek compensation from Brussels for abandoning Russian energy resources.

The comments come as Hungary examines ways to diversify its energy supplies and reduce dependence on Russian energy.

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