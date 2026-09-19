MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Aleksey Shevtsov has warned Armenia against“raider seizures” of Russian enterprises.

“Such tactics will become a shot in the foot for the Armenian economy, given that Russian business has created tens of thousands of jobs for the republic and effectively manages its assets on legal grounds, making a significant contribution to Armenia's GDP,” Shevtsov said, according to the press service of the Russian Security Council.

Shevtsov noted that there are signs that the next such targets in Armenia may be domestic industrial and infrastructure enterprises.

On Thursday, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu also touched upon this issue. He stated that Armenia was carrying out“raider seizures” of facilities in the country in which Russia has invested billions of dollars.

Shoigu recalled that Russia had saved Armenia from economic and energy collapse in the 1990s, and that during the ten years of Armenia's current membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the country's economy had almost tripled. At the same time, according to the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, the Armenian authorities have adopted a course of severing ties with Moscow and strengthening cooperation with the West.