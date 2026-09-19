Drone Wreckage Found Near German Military Airfield

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Wreckage of a drone with an unusual design has been found near Wunstorf airfield, which is operated by the German military.

Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the object, German broadcaster N-TV reported.

According to sources in Germany's security services cited by the broadcaster, the drone does not appear to be a standard commercial model.

Investigators have been searching the terrain around the Wunstorf airbase near Hanover since the start of the week after drone parts were discovered by chance some 2 kilometres from the military site.

Security sources told dpa that the unmanned aerial object wasn't a commercial drone, but an object fitted with home-made components.

German prosecutors are examining whether the incident is connected to the Leipzig case and are also investigating possible Russian involvement.

Earlier, Moscow has rejected any links with the Leipzig drone, with President Vladimir Putin describing Berlin's response as a "serious mistake."

Image: Moritz Frankenberg/dpa