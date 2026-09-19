Russia Warns UK Over Military Support For Ukraine

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Britain's chargé d'affaires in Russia, Daini Dolak, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, the ministry said.

According to the statement, Dolak was handed a strong protest over "London's increased supplies of drones and other weapons systems to Ukraine."

The Russian side described Britain's position on the conflict in Ukraine as "confrontational."

The Russian Foreign Ministry also warned that Moscow would consider British military facilities used to launch strikes against Russia from Ukrainian territory as legitimate targets.

It comes after Britain reaffirmed that Russian threats would not change its military support for Ukraine.

On August 24, the UK government said it would maintain its support for Kyiv and increase military assistance, including air defence capabilities and cooperation with Ukraine's defence industry.

The UK Ministry of Defence has also continued to announce new military assistance for Ukraine. In September, Britain pledged a £100 million air defence package, including Patriot missiles, as well as artillery ammunition and drones.

Image: Natalia Seliverstova / RIA Novosti