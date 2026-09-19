Putin Voted Online In Duma Elections

MENAFN - AzerNews) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday voted online in the ongoing legislative elections for the ninth State Duma.

Putin cast his vote from his office computer in the Kremlin. Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova confirmed that the elections began "as usual, despite provocations."

According to Russian media, turnout was 10.09% as of 1:25 pm local time. The elections will last until Sunday, September 20. Polls show that Putin's United Russia Party is likely to win the majority of seats in the Duma.