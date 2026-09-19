Iran's Baghaei: US Position Is Embarrassing

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei claimed on Friday that the American geopolitical position is "embarrassing."

"Washington still seems to assume that nations have neither memory nor the capacity for critical thought," Baghaei wrote on X, noting that the US expects the world to have "its narrative swallowed whole." He accused the US of waging a "brutal economic war" against Iran, designed to "inflict maximum pain and suffering on every Iranian citizen," but is hiding the fact by announcing "measures to stop Iranian officials from supposedly shopping at an American wholesale club."

"The propaganda is so crude and threadbare that it exposes the naivety of the mindset that launched an unlawful war of choice against the Nation of Iran," Baghaei concluded.